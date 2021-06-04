Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IBRAHIM__QADRI Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri breaks the internet with viral videos

There are many lookalikes of Bollywood actors. Many have gone viral on the internet by mimicking the stars and looking like them wearing the same outfits. Lately, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been breaking the internet with his viral videos. Qadri has a popular Instagram page with 42.9k followers and he entertains them by copying SRK's mannerisms and swag. Sporting the various looks that the superstar has donned along with his vintage sunglasses, Ibrahim looks just like SRK. His Instagram is loaded with pictures and videos of him mimicking the superstar.

From SRK's popular dialogues to trying to recreate his most iconic songs, Ibrahim Qadri has been earning praises from the netzens for his effort. Check out his videos going viral on Instagram-

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He played the role of a dwarf in the film. Now, the actor's fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the superstar recreate the magic on the big screen. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathan. Reports claim that the film co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while nothing has been announced by YRF yet. The film was supposed to hit the screens this year but now will release in 2022.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."