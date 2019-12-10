Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Indonesian actor dedicating his award to him: I am so glad for your success

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Indonesian actor dedicating his award to him

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan base. Not just in Indian but people all around the world love him like crazy. The actor often receives warm wishes from his fan across borders but this time, an Indonesian actor did the most heart-touching thing for King Khan. The actor dedicated his award to SRK when he received one for his performance in the lead role.

A video went viral on the internet in which the Indonesian actor thanked SRK for his presence and called him the reason that he took up acting as his career. The actor named Muhammad Khan in his acceptance speech said, "Shah Rukh ji mai tumse kuchh kehna chahta hun, mujhe tumse bohot pyaar ho gaya hai." He even sang a song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the film Duplicate as the audience cheered for him. Reacting to the video and heartfelt gesture, SRK also wished him luck. He tweeted, "I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor and thanks everyone for bringing this to my notice."

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan always manages to give new reasons to his fans to love him with his kind gestures for his fandom. The actor makes sure he reach out to everyone and make their life extra special with his generosity.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the actor hasn’t announced his next film yet, he has been producing a number of films and web series like Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhuliapala and Kriti Kulhari starrer Bard Of Blood. Fans are eagerly waiting for SRK to announce his next film.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page