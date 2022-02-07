Shah Rukh Khan raises his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; pics, videos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HI__HASSAN Shah Rukh Khan

The whole nation was in mourning on Sunday after the news of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise spread across. The Bharat Ratna singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai with eminent political and showbiz personalities paying homage at the funeral site. Shah Rukh Khan was among one of them who offered their last respect to the megastar. Photos and videos from Lata Mangeshkar's funeral have been doing rounds on the internet where SRK and his manager Pooja Dadlani can be seen offering their last respects to Mangeshkar.

In the viral photo, Khan is seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani stands beside him folding her hands. Khan paid her a floral tribute, touched her feet and went on to recite a dua. Fans were touched by the superstar's gesture and hailed the moment as 'a picture of secular India'.

"Some Bigots can't even digest this beautiful sight of uniting India! Truly #LataMangeshkar ji was that human who United people alive and continued doing after passing away! @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan is one of that breed Spreading love," a twitter user wrote. "There's no one like #ShahRukhKhan. There won't ever be. Your hatred makes us love and respect him even more. Shame on you!," wrote another. A third fan wrote, "Proud to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. That's it that's a tweet." Another tweeted, "Best example of secular India."

However, a section of people also criticized the 'Om Shanti Om' star for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, after reciting his dua. "Can't believe SRK spitted on #LataDidi's body while paying his "last respect" to her... Even if your Mazhab teaches you this, practice this at your home or with your own people..." a Twitter user wrote. A second user wrote, "Shame on SRK who spitted on #LataDidi's body while paying his "last respect" to her."

Meanwhile, many fans came countering the act as "a religious practice after reciting dua (prayer)." A user tweeted, "@iamsrk reading a dua & blowing on #LataDidi 's mortal remains for protection & blessings in the next journey. It's a part of Prayer." "You aren't just a bigot but pure evil to twist a dua said in reverence of the departed soul to spread hatred. Think about it people, will we let the evil win? #LataMangeshkar #ShahRukhKhan," a second user wrote. "Some people are filled with hatred that they are misconstruing an act of a genuine dua. Why can't they leave their Islamophobia for 1 sec atleast? Infact you all are spitting venom out there. So stop!! #ShahRukhKhan," a third user wrote. Another wrote, "Another Propaganda has been created!@iamsrk reading a dua & blowing on #LataDidi 's mortal remains for protection & blessings in the next journey. It's a part of Prayer.Can't comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. SHAME #ShahRukhKhan #LataMangeshkar"

For the unversed, this was the first time SRK made a public appearance after keeping away from the public eye since late last year following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. She also received a gun salute during the last rites. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.

-- with ANI inputs