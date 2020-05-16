Shah Rukh Khan mourns death of Red Chillies team member Abhijeet: He was my most resilient & solid ally

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan mourns death of Red Chillies team member Abhijeet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lost one of the strongest team members of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment family Abhijeet. Taking to his Twitter, the actor mourned the untimely demise of his friend and expressed grief. He wrote, "We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend."

In the tweet, SRK reveals that Abhijeet was one of the first members when he started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited.

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

The actor also took to his social media to share the lessons he learned during the lockdown. In a heartfelt post, SRK wrote, "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up."

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard...and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs. Ans above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!," he added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is spending quality time with his family in self-quarantine. But during this time as well, he hasn't forgotten his social media family as the actor has been very active on social media and urging his fans to take necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage