Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shah Rukh Khan misses Yash Chopra after meeting a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ in Paris. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan misses Yash Chopra after meeting a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ in Paris. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan shares a video of a man singing his iconic song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which reminded him of late Yash Chopra.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 20:30 IST
Representative News Image

 Shah Rukh Khan misses Yash Chopra after meeting a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ in Paris. Watch vid

It is a known fact that the names of Shah Rukh Khan and late filmmaker Yash Chopra have been synonymous with romance. The duo has given a lot of hits together and fans still miss the magic which was created on the screen when they came together. SRK is currently in a vacation mode with family and is sharing pictures and videos for his fans. In a recent post, he reveals how a person whom he met in Paris reminded him of Yash Chopra.

It all happened when the actor met a street singer singing and grooving to his iconic song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It wasn’t just the song but the man’s resemblance and his cap which made the actor Yashji even more. He shared the video on Twitter with a caption, “Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer's cap?”

Have a look:

Have a look at the original song here:

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra's last film that has SRK in the lead opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Chopra succumbed to illness during the shooting and bid goodbye to the world before its release.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan’s first look out Next Story  