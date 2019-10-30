Shah Rukh Khan misses Yash Chopra after meeting a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ in Paris. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan misses Yash Chopra after meeting a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ in Paris. Watch vid

It is a known fact that the names of Shah Rukh Khan and late filmmaker Yash Chopra have been synonymous with romance. The duo has given a lot of hits together and fans still miss the magic which was created on the screen when they came together. SRK is currently in a vacation mode with family and is sharing pictures and videos for his fans. In a recent post, he reveals how a person whom he met in Paris reminded him of Yash Chopra.

It all happened when the actor met a street singer singing and grooving to his iconic song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It wasn’t just the song but the man’s resemblance and his cap which made the actor Yashji even more. He shared the video on Twitter with a caption, “Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer's cap?”

Have a look:

Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singers cap? pic.twitter.com/zrep9xUgaj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019

Have a look at the original song here:

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra's last film that has SRK in the lead opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Chopra succumbed to illness during the shooting and bid goodbye to the world before its release.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News