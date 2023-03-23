Shah Rukh Khan bowled over Irfan Pathan's son's cutest performance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Irfan Pathan's son's video

Pathaan fever is not getting over anytime soon! After reigning over the box office for over 50 weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has taken over the digital space with the release of his actioner on OTT. Also, the superstar is busy shooting two Bollywood films, Dunki and Jawan. Amid this, SRK scooped some time out and reacted to a super cute video on social media. The clip shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan features his little son grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The video starts with Irfan playing the song on his phone and his excited munchkin, holds the phone and dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Sharing the video, Irfan Pathan wrote: "Khansaab (Shah Rukh Khan) please add one more cutest fan in your list..." Reacting to the tweet, SRK wrote: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla...chhota Pathaan (he is even more talented than you...little Pathaan)."

Soon after he shared the video, fans poured love and wrote, "Wow! So cute baby fan grooving on #JhoomeJoPathaan Thank u irfan sir for this." Another fan wrote, "Such a great dancer !!! So cute baby." A third comment read, "Sabke Ghar me yehi Haal hai Bhai....Meri Beti Yeh music Sunti hai Usk expression Change Hojata hai."

Pathaan on Prime Video

After breaking various records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's action entertainer Pathaan is set for the OTT release. Last month, the film zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. The film released on the OTT platform Prime Video on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

About Pathaan

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

