New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 17:36 IST
Shabana Azmi to pen a memoir
Shabana Azmi to pen a memoir

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday revealed that she is working on her memoir. She joins the ever-expanding list of film personalities to pen down the most important moments of their lives and career in a book.

"I am writing my memoir but it is too early to talk about it," Azmi told PTI. The actor was born to Kaifi Azmi, an Indian poet and stage actor Shaukat Azmi in 1950 in Hyderabad.

An alumna of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Azmi has acted in films such as "Ankur", "Arth", "Khandhar", "Paar", "Godmother", "Mandi", "Masoom", "Fire" and "Water".

A winner of five National awards, Azmi was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, in 1988. She is married to poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

On the work front, the 69-year-old actor will be seen in "Sheer Qorma" and web-series "Halo", to be produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. 

