Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHABANA AZMI Shabana Azmi's 'family-sized' birthday wishes for Javed Akhtar ft. Zoya, Farhan & Shibani Dandekar

On veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's 77th birthday on Monday, his wife and actor Shabana Azmi shared a beautiful birthday wish on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shabana shared a family picture featuring her and Javed along with his children Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and first wife Honey Irani. Also sharing smiles in the photo is Farhan's beau Shibani Dandekar and Shabana's sister-in-law and actor Tanvi Azmi. In the caption, Shabana wrote, "Happy birthday Jadu."

Earlier today, Farhan and Zoya had also shared birthday wishes for their talented father on social media. Farhan posted a throwback picture of Javed standing and staring at the sea. Alongside the image, Farhan penned a sweet birthday message. "This is how I've always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what's beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you've inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa..@jaduakhtar," he captioned the post.

Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya Akhtar, too, wished him on social media. She shared an old painting of Javed Akhtar and wrote, "Forever Cowboy #happybirthdaypa #loveyou #javedakhtar."

Farhan and Zoya are Javed Akhtar's and his first wife Honey Irani's children. Honey and Javed Akhtar got separated in 1978, and in 1984 Javed Akhtar tied the knot with actor Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar started his career through screenwriting and then shifted to penning lyrics for some of the most loved Bollywood songs revolving around love, loss and life.

Some of these include 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from 'Lagaan', 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border' and 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from 'Swades'. The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortalised his name in the world of Indian poetry and literature through his career spanning more than four decades.

(ANI)