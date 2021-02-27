Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH 'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi completes 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' shoot

Pratik Gandhi has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film will see the Scam 1992 fame actor share screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. The romantic comedy, directed by Hardik Gajjar, went on floors in the third week of January in Mathura, and shooting was completed in a span of just 30 days in Mumbai and Mathura. Gajjar is also co-producing the movie. The shoot of 'Atithi Bhoota Bhava' commenced in Mathura.

Pratik recently took to Instagram and shared how he was enjoying shooting in the "land of Radhe-Krishna", with delectable sweets like kheer mohan in between shots.

"Kheermohan, @apnabhidu and this land of Radhe-Krishna... It's getting sweeter in here...I have been raving about #kheermohan as #chandrakantbakshi on stage since almost 7 years, but now I know what real Chandrakant Bakshi was raving about," the actor wrote.

Talking about his veteran co-star Jackie Shroff, Pratik shared on Instagram earlier this month: "Never a dull moment with @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff... Always in style and that contagious smile. With his quirkiest wits that leaves everyone in splits."

Pratik is all set to begin shooting with Taapsee Pannu for a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is backed by Roy Kapur Films.

According to the makers, Pratik will play a chauvinistic brat who "finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee's character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his."