'Sardar Ka Grandson' transcends box office: Arjun Kapoor

The release of "Sardar Ka Grandson" on streaming platform Netflix is ideal, says lead star Arjun Kapoor, who believes that it is a film that should be judged by its message and not the box office numbers. The Kaashvie Nair-directed movie features Kapoor as Amreek Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, played by Neena Gupta. The film, penned by Nair and Anuja Chauhan, was initially slated to release in cinema halls but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers opted to premiere it on streamer Netflix.

Given the "unique situation" in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that led to postponement of a number of films, Kapoor said it was best to release the movie on an OTT platform.

"There are films that are still holding because they will come to theatres and they should. With our film, we could have also waited but we felt we have got an equally good platform to connect with the audience.

"We believe the world needs this film to be out there. It is a far more poignant film. It is a story that goes beyond Friday, Saturday and Monday’s business," Kapoor told PTI in a Zoom interview.

The 35-year-old actor said he always believed that "Sardar Ka Grandson" should be judged by its intention and not the money it makes. "I feel 'Sardar Ka Grandson' transcends box office. I believe this film should not get caught up with the box office merits. It should be caught up in the merits of what it is trying to say.

"I thought that we have to put a film about family at a time like this. A human emotion story that could connect with people beyond who are Indians or Asians or people who understand our language."

Also featuring Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Soni Razdan, "Sardar Ka Grandson" will release on Netflix on May 18.

Post its debut on Netflix, Kapoor said there is a possibility that the movie will release in theatres whenever they reopen. "When theatres open, maybe it will release in theatres as well. But I feel very happy as I have a lot of platforms to connect with the audiences -- from TV to stage shows to theatres to digital platforms. I have a 360 degree opportunity of engaging with people."

Every film has its own journey, said Kapoor, as he recalled how things have changed across the world from the time he started working on "Sardar Ka Grandson".

"When we decided to embark on the journey, times were different and life was different. But the emotion is universal and constant because it's been there for many years. However, it is highlighted and underlined today because of the circumstances in the last month or two," he said.

"It is coming out at a time when it is much needed as a nudge to make you smile, just smile for a minute and get lost in the fairy tale of what a person can do and to what extent you can go to fulfil wishes of somebody in your family," the actor added.

The "Ki & Ka" actor said it will be an "accomplishment" for the team if they can make audiences forget about the things happening around them for at least two hours.

"I think a film’s job is always to make you think, feel and forget what you're thinking about. It's quite strange, but that's what films do. It can make you just feel okay for a bit. That's also an accomplishment."

Talking about his character Amreek Singh, Kapoor said he is someone who wants acknowledgement. "When we did a workshop, I realised this boy, in his whole life, is looking for validation. He wants someone to pat his back and say, 'Well tried, you did good'. That became the focal emotion that I tried to play with.

"So we build that energy for the boy, someone who is seeking validation and has not got enough whether from parents or from the partner," he said.

Kapoor credits Nair and his co-stars for giving him the room to improvise in the scenes.

"The film has come after all the trials and errors of me being a clumsy buffoon as an actor. I am glad I was allowed to make mistakes and the director has kept a lot of those in the movie and that is what makes Amreek more real."

"Sardar Ka Grandson" is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.