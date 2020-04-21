Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Earth Day with beautiful photos, Ishaan Khatter has a reminder

Just like every one of us, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan too has become quite active on her social media to interact more with her fans. She's been giving her update of what she's up to amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Her recent Insta post, however, was a wish for her fans on the occasion of Earth Day 2020 which is in actual on April 22. She assumed it on Tuesday and shared a beautiful collage of herself from the time of her vacations. This caught the attention of Ishaan Khatter who left a reminder in the comments section of her photo.

Along with the picture, she wrote a long caption that read, "Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say, Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway, In the mountains, on my sleigh, In the desert, the camel leads the way, But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive."

Ishaan was quick to respond with a comment that read, "Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray." Have a look a it here:

Ishaan Khatter's comment

On Sunday, the actress shared a Sunday Funday collage which also featured her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Captioning the same, she wrote, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Sab ek hi hai isliye...Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong (sic)."

On the work front, she was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan which failed at the box office. She will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage