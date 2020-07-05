Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan strikes style symmetry with mom Amrita Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday posted a quirky snapshot where she is seen twinning with her mom Amrita Singh. In the picture, Sara and Amrita wear exactly similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design. "Mommy's day out. #twinning #winning," captioned the actress. The full-sleeve multicoloured salwar kamiz the mother-daughter duo wearhave been designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, mentioned as "Gulabo" by Khosla. While Sara teams up her attire with matching earrings, Amrita Singh completes her look with matching multicoloured shoes.

Netizens were impressed with Sara and her mom's style symmetry. "You have your mother's eyes," commented user. "Elegant ladies," shared another user. "You both look stunning," expressed another user. Have a look at the photo here:

Sara, amid the lockdown, has become super active on social media. Every now and then she keeps on treating her fans with throwback photos, workout routine or quarantine activities. Just a few days back, she showed everyone her favourite spot at her house. Not only this, she even shared a few photos of herself laying on a couch having two decorative wooden boxes stacked behind. Along with the photos, she shared another example of 'Sara ki shayari,' as she wrote, "Colour pop. Time to shop. Track pants or a sexy crop. Purple lipstick cap on top. Hair inside post chop chop. Sara ki shayari will never stop."

Sara will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's comedy flick 'Coolie No. 1.' The film is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Not only this, but Sara is also all set to work in the upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

-With IANS inputs

