Sara Ali Khan relives her debut Kedarnath on film's 4th anniversary, remembers Sushant Singh Rajput | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput on the set of Kedarnath movie

Sara Ali Khan went down memory lane and shared some throwback pictures from the time she shot for her Bollywood debut film Kedarnath. The movie was released four years ago on this day. On the film's anniversary, Sara penned a heartfelt note, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, and also recalled the time she spent on the set with the cast, crew director Abhishek Kapoor. The images shared by the actress tell a thousand stories and showcase how much fun she had while filming.

Sara Ali Khan relives Kedarnath shoot days

Sara Ali Khan shot for Kedarnath in the hills of Uttarakhand. In the photos posted on Instagram, she was captured in a couple of candid moments with Sushant Singh Rajput. In one image, she was seen inside the kitchen and director Abhishek Kapoor was with her. In another image, she was seen covered in a quilt while she prepped for a scene. In a couple of photos, she was seen on the set with her hair and makeup person and with an AD. In another photo, she was seen enjoying instant noodles in the cold weather. In the last image, she kissed an award she received for playing the role of Mukku in Kedarnath.

Read: Netflix titles put scamsters Anna Sorokin and Simon Leviev on Google's Most Searched People of 2022 list

Sara Ali Khan remembers SSR

Sara Ali Khan remembered her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in the Instagram post she shared on Kedarnath's fourth anniversary. Alongside the series of images, she wrote, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4 am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda (sic)."

Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Upcoming films of Sara Ali Khan

On the movies front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She will also feature in a yet untitled movie opposite Vicky Kaushal, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. She has recently announced her other project, titled Metro In Dino, an anthology directed by Anurag Basu. The movie co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal. The music is from Pritam.

Latest Entertainment News