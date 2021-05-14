Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with throwback pic hugging brother Ibrahim

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals of Muslims which is celebrated all over the world. The festival takes place every year and is observed on the 30th day of Ramadan. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishes have been flooding on social media and several celebrities have sent love to their fans. On Friday, Sara Ali Khan also extended her warm wishes to fans with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram, the actress has shared a photo with Ibrahim on Eid to wish fans.

She posted a throwback picture with her brother. The actor revisited one of her trips with her brother. In the picture, Sara is seen hugging Ibrahim. Sharing the post, Sara wished all 'Eid Mubarak' and hoped for better times in the coming days amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Posting the picture, the actress wrote, "Eid Mubarak Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

Recently, actor Sonu Sood thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his foundation. Sara had contributed to the Sood Charity Foundation for Covid-19 relief amid the second wave of the virus.

"Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

