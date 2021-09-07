Sara Ali Khan enjoys Maldivian sunrise as she meditates by sea; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan enjoys Maldivian sunrise as she meditates by the sea; see pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently having a time of her life in the exotic location of Maldives. The actress has been treating fans with some beautiful pictures from the island. From enjoying the setting sun on the sea to meditating in front of the blue waters, Sara's pictures are surreal and are sure to leave you craving for a vacation. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures with three different colours of the sky as the sun rose in the Maldives. She added a meditative song in the background.

In the picture, she can be seen sitting by the sea and meditating. While we can only see Sara's back in the photos, the photo gives us a glimpse of the Maldivian sunrise.

On Monday, Sara shared another picture of herself enjoying the setting son and the beach. She wrote in the caption, "In the expectation of wonderful things to happen in the future, one doesn’t hear the sound of the wind and sea, the breath and heartbeat this instant (sic)," along with sun and flower emojis.

Sara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white shirt. She kept her hair open with no makeup look.

A few weeks back, Sara headed to Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. She had shared a string of images and video clips from the trip.

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning (September 2) before flying to the Maldives. Ditching the VIP entry, the actress decided to take the regular gate.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'. She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.