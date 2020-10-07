Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby boy, husband Veer Sahu lashes out on trolls

Haryana's most beautiful dancer Sapna Choudhary has welcome a baby boy with husband Veer Sahu. The actress has been in the limelight for her social media posts during the lockdown. There were reports earlier this year that the actress had married her long time boyfriend. Her husband Veer Sahu, a resident of Hisar, confirmed the arrival of the little bundle of joy in a Facebook LIVE on Tuesday. However, he also lashed out on trolls who questioned that Sapna became a mother without marriage. An angry Veer Sahu slammed those who trolled the couple

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna has been in a relationship with Veer for almost four years. Along with being a popular Haryanvi singer, Veer Sahu is also an actor. He has appeared in many music videos from Haryana. Veer Sahu said in the video, "what is the right of people to interfere in this way regarding one's personal life." Veer Sahu said that they have got married to their wish and people should mind their own business.

Sapna Chaudhary has gained popularity all over the country with her dancing style. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 11 along with Hina Khan. She won the hearts of people with her outspokenness and dancing skills. After she came out of the controversial house, Sapna Chaudhary kept ruling the headlines for her videos. Now she has been doing stage shows all across the country. Not only this, Sapna has done many films as well along with many popular songs on YouTube.

Sapna never wanted to become a dancer. Sapna Chaudhary wanted to become an inspector but due to the financial conditions of her family, she had to leave her studies. Her father's demise in 2008 broke a mountain of sorrows and Sapna had to become a dancer to manage her house. In the initial days, Sapna, who danced on stage for just 3100 rupees to feed her family, today has many luxury cars and houses.

