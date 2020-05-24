Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata celebrates Eid with kids Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAANAYATA Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata celebrates Eid with kids Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai, see pics

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns has forced actior Sanjay Dutt to be away from his wife and kids Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata and their twins have been living out the lockdown in Dubai while Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai. Maanayata Dutt celebarted the holy occasion of Eid with her children and shared some adorable pictures from the celebration on social media. "Eid Mubarak to everyone...May the doors of happiness and prosperity be open upon you #eidulfitr2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod", she wrote as she posted a happy picture with her little munchkins Shahraan and Iqra all the way from Dubai.

Maanayata Dutt also shared some more pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, we can see the twins in their traditional attires.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ MAANAYATA Iqra and Shahraan

In another picture, the proud mommy Maanayata is seen cookimg some delicious food on the occasion of Eid.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @MAANAYATA Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata celebrates Eid with kids Shahraan and Iqra

Being away from her husband Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata makes sure that the kids and Sanjay Dutt stay in constant contact, as much as they can, over video calls. She has been busy managing and juggling between her work and her family.

In a recent interview, talking about what has been the toughest part of taking care of the children in this scenario, the producer shared, "I just wish we were together as a family and not living in different countries. Things would definitely have been easy and lockdown wouldn’t have looked like a task as this would have been the perfect time for Sanjay to spend time with the kids.

