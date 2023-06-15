Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak clocks 30 years; actor shares BTS from the film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt's look from the Khalnayak film

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned down a thankful note for the legendary director Subhash Ghai as his film ‘Khalnayak’ turned 30, on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a collage video which he captioned, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie Dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”

After he shared the post, his wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen gushing over him. A fan wrote, "The best Bollywood movie ever made." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations for 30 years of my favorite film Khalnayak my personal favorite actor my god Sanju Baba remember every dialogue of Khalnayak especially 10 October raat das baje Ballu jail se farar love your baba and give me blessings."

But it seems like Sanjay got the date wrong. Director Ghai took to Twitter and cleared that the film was released in August and not June. He tweeted, "Mukta art’s evergreen #KHALNAYAK was released world over on 6th August 1993 - not on 15 June as mentioned at Google. N pl, wait n watch for a surprise on 6th August 2023 celebrating the 30th year of #KHALNAYAK."

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in important roles. The film was released in 1993 and the audience loved it. It went on to become Sanjay Dutt’s biggest hit. He played a negative role, and his fans went gaga over his performance.

Latest Entertainment News