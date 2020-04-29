Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala gives it back to trolls questioning her upbringing, later deletes post

For celebrity kids, sometimes dealing with hatred can be different. One of the most popular star-kid Trishala Dutt who happens to be the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt faced a similar incident. Just like many others, the 31-year-old uploaded a throwback photo of herself decked up in a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit having fun on the streets of New York. However, this did not go down well with some people on social media and one of them trolled her on the basis of her upbringing and said bashed her for not wearing a mask in the times of COVID-19 despite belonging to the medical profession. For the unversed, Trishala is a psychotherapist by profession.

Have a look at her picture:

Tagging Sanjay Dutt in the comments, the user wrote, "I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace."

Fan's comment

Trishala was quick to respond to him and asked him to read the caption carefully as it mentions the word 'throwback.' Not only this, she even said that tagging her father would do nothing. Trishala replied, "@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho."

Trishala hits back

However, the post has been deleted by her now. Not only this, but she has also made her Instagram handle private.

Trishala happens to be Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma who died of a brain tumour in 1996 later which she was brought up by her grandparents in the US. Meanwhile, the actor is now married to Manyata.

