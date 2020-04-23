Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Usha Ganguly dies at 75

Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and eminent theatre personality Usha Ganguly passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. She was 75. Born in Kanpur, Usha has been an important part of Hindi theatre in Kolkata. In 1976, she formed Rangakarmeeand gave many iconic plays like Mahabhoj, Rudali, Himmat Mai and others. Rangakarmee became one of the most celebrated theatre group there. West Bengal Government has even honoured her with the Best Actress award for her role in the play Gudia Ghar.

It is said that after the demise of her husband, Usha Ganguly was keeping sick and was dealing with mental stress.

