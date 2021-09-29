Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanak -Ek Junoon: Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna to come up with new series

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'. The web series follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. How their love overcomes these hurdles forms the crux of the tale.

Talking about the project, Krishna said, "Love has always fascinated me as an emotion, and with the web, a creator can craft an expansive world sans any limitations. Sanak is a love story that is made with heart, told from the heart and has a lot of heart." Vikram is extremely excited about his daughter's web series.

He said, "We have a weaved many nuances into this tale. It is about dreams, desires, destiny and so much more. I can't wait for the audiences to experience Krishna's poetic labour of love."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, weaved his signature blend of terrifying chills and shocking thrills in “The Audio Film Project”. In the show Vikram narrates high intensity horror and thriller stories on air to give listeners a never-before experience in the form of audio films.

Featuring six chapters filled with sinister twists and turns, this marked the first time that an ace Bollywood director showcased an enticing assortment of tales on radio.

Excited on finding a new avenue to explore his two favourite genres, Vikram said, “The scariest thing in the world is the darkness that lurks inside a raw human mind. I can now transport the audience to a creepy and ominous land with just the power of sound. The horror genre is very dear to me. As a storyteller, bringing cinematic horror to an audio platform is a challenge as well as an adventure.”

'Sanak', which will stream on MX Players, stars Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray

-with ANI inputs