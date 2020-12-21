Sana Khan gets special gift from husband Anas Saiyad on one-month anniversary of wedding 

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAS_SAYIED Sana Khan gets special gift from husband Anas Saiyad

Bollywood's former actress Sana Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of a brand new phone that her husband has gifted her. Bigg Boss contestant Sana married to Surat-based Anas Sayied in a low-key ceremony in November. The actress has been quite active on social media and managed to keep her fans and followers updated about her life and post-wedding diaries. The couple got married on November 21 this year.

Sharing the news, she wrote: “Thank you @anas_saiyad20 One month of being together. My gift to u is udhar ok.” In the clip, Sana was seen uncovering the phone from its box.

Earlier, announcing that it is been one month to their wedding, Sana shared a video of herself signing the marriage certificte and wrote "Last month this day I said “Qubool hai” It’s one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri zindagi nikal jaye, Took the best decision of my life for once, My saasu ma made this dupatta for me."

However, Sana had shocked everyone earlier this year after she had announced her exit from showbiz industry. Making the big announcement, Sana said “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”