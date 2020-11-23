Sana Khan changes her name post wedding with Mufti Anas. Check unseen photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANAKHAAN21,DESICLASSYBRIDES Sana Khan changes her name post secret wedding with Mufti Anas

Former actress Sana Khan left her followers in shock after she announced that she tied the knot with a Surat-based religious scholar Anas Sayed. The actress took to her social media to share the first pictures of her wedding with her fans and shared that they 'married each other for the sake of Allah.' Reportedly, the duo got married in a secret wedding ceremony in Surat. In the pictures going viral on the internet, the former actress looks very happy and can be seen glowing in her wedding outfit. Soon after her wedding on November 20, Sana has also changed her name on social media. She is now Sayied Sana Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a gorgeous wedding picture and wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah..Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny." Dressed in a red lehenga and complementing it with statement jewelery, she looked like a million dollars on her special day.

More photos from her wedding day have surfaced on the internet in which a closeup of her bridal look can be seen. Looking radiant in her flawless makeup, Sana flaunts her beautiful matha Patti, heavy jewelry along with henna covered hands. Check out more unseen pictures from her wedding.

Before sharing an official announcement of her wedding on Instagram, pictures and videos of Sana Khan and her husband Anas had gone viral on the internet. In several social media posts, the former actress and her groom were seen walking down the stairs together and smiling. The video further shows them holding each other's hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sit down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together. "Nikaah mubarak" as written on the cake. In the images, Sana was seen wearing a white embroidered outfit with a hijab while her groom was in a white kurta-pajama.

Netizens were amazed to see the pictures and expressed the same in the comments. "This is shocking," a social media user tweeted. "Mashallah. Wishing her happy married life," another user wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Sana Khan had announced that she is quitting showbiz. "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.

On a related note, Sana Khan made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2005 film Yehi Hai High Society. Apart from his, she has worked in movies like--Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 6.

