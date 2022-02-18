Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins Internet with perky grooves on 'Arabic Kuthu' song, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Internet's favourite gem. From her films to her songs to her Instagram posts, her ardent fans keep track of all the updates. The actress has managed to become the talk of the town once again, with her perky grooves for Tamil's most famous 'Arabic Kuthu' song. The first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie 'Beast' was released as the 'Arabic Kuthu' song. With the lyrics 'Halamithi Habibo', the song has become one of the most viral ones in recent times.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who fell in love with this song, shared an Instagram Reel, in which she has danced to 'Arabic Kuthu- Halamithi Habibo'. "Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial," Samantha wrote, as she shared the sensational song performance.

Sanya Malhotra, Lakshmi Manchu and Shilpa Reddy among others reacted to the video by posting heart emojis in the comment box. In awe of the actress, a user commented on the post, "This will remain as the best version of #halamathihabibo after #thalapathyvijay (sic)." Another said, "Aren't you the best?"

The video hints that Samantha has been travelling, as the song is shot somewhere in the airport. In a casual look, the gorgeous actress has danced with a mask on, as her perkiness and ease are unmatched.

On the work front, Samantha and Varalaxmi are to share the screen in an upcoming movie titled 'Yashodha'. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, 'Yashoda' is directed by Hari and Harish.

Samantha, who was last seen performing to a mass item number 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa', will be a part of two bilingual movies, apart from her other projects.

Samantha will also make her Hollywood debut, while she is rumored to enter Bollywood with an interesting movie as well.

--with IANS inputs