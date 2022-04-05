Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Yashoda' to release on August 12

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film 'Yashoda', directed by Hari and Harish, will hit screens on August 12 this year, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of 'Yashoda'. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12.

"Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a massive set recently, we're heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal."

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles. Music for the film is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi. M. Sukumar is the director of Photography for the film, which will have its stunts choreographed by Venkat.

Apart from this, Samantha, will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' The upcoming mythology-based movie, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now. Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, the actress will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. Reportedly, she will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

She also awaits the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.