Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram hacked? Actress shares THIS after unusual post causes chaos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is super active on Instagram and is often seen sharing photos and videos from her personal and professional life with her fans and followers. However, the actress' latest post caused much chaos on the Internet. Fans were confused when they saw a photo which didn't appear to have been posted by her. Soon after, fans concluded that Samantha's Instagram account was hacked and hence the malicious post is being displayed on her profile.

In no time, Samantha's digital manager Seshanka Binesh shared a post clarifying that there was a ‘technical glitch’ and that is why users could see a cross-post on the actress' verified Instagram account. “Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion cased on the same," she wrote in an Instagram Story. It was later posted by Samantha too on her Instagram Story.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to make her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7. The precise air date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's episode is still unknown, but it seems like the Majili actress had a few light-hearted moments during her appearance on the show.

As Karan Johar and Samantha appear to be having a good time talking about some recent events, Samantha is heard telling Karan: "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages."

Talking about her films, Samantha has a number of high-profile films scheduled for release in the near future, including the Hindi drama Citadel, Yashoda, and Gunasekhar's magnum opus: Shakuntalam.

In the Hollywood film Arrangement of Love, Samantha will be seen portraying a significant role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the female lead alongside Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda's next rom-com Kushi.

