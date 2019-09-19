Salman Khan wishes Daisy Shah for becoming professional shooter

Superstar Salman Khan knows how to increase anyone’s morale and the same he did for his Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah who got her professional shooting license in May. Daisy who aspired to become a shooter received a licence from the National Rifle Association of India. To congratulate her, Bhaijaan took to his Instagram handle and wrote a motivational post.

Sharing a picture of the Hate Story 3 actress and wished her for becoming an aspiring shooter at the pre-national level. He captioned the picture as, "Congrats on becoming aspiring shot yet again! Now thoda medal ko target karo. @shahdaisy." Have a look:

On the professional front, the actor is these days busy in the shooting of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 where he will be seen playing the role of daring Chulbul Pandey. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiie and Sudeep. It is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

