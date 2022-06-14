Salman Khan threat letter case: Maha Home Dept reveal reason behind Lawrence Bishnoi gang's action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salim Khan Salman Khan (Left) Lawrence Bishnoi (Right)

Salman Khan threat letter update: Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor and his father-writer Salim Khan. According to the latest updates, the reason behind gangster Vikram Brar's plan was to 'create an atmosphere to show their power.' Not just this, the gang was planning to extort money from big businessmen & actors.

According to ANI, "As per info from Maharashtra Home Dept, the reason for the Bishnoi gang to threaten actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen & actors."

"A team of Haryana Police on June 13's evening probed Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspect Mahakal & accused Santosh Jadhav to find out the whereabouts of Vikram Brar who is an absconding accused in another case. They (Mahakal & Santosh Jadhav) used to communicate with Vikram Brar online, but recently there was no contact among them," says Inspector Dinesh Chouhan, Haryana Police Crime Branch. "

Earlier, Vikram Brar, the brother of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (who is part of the Bishnoi gang and took responsibility for the Moose Wala murder) had planned to target Salman Khan after the brutal killing of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, according to police.