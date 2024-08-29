Salman Khan’s 'You Are Mine' song ft Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s ‘You Are Mine’ song is out now

Salman Khan returns to the mike with his next single You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra and starring Ayaan Agnihotri a.k.a. Agni. The song has been released, and its melody is truly heartfelt. The song's lovely tune nicely suits our loving atmosphere. The incredibly peaceful and beautiful music "You Are Mine" is available now. Salman Khan's melodic voice, along with his wonderful romantic appeal, make the song enjoyable to listen to. Additionally, Agni's rap gives a unique flavor to the music. Vishal Mishra created the song nicely. Haider Khan directed the song, which was written by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

You Are Mine song is out now

Watch the song here:

Salman Khan's next film

As fans revel in this new melody, the anticipation builds for Salman’s upcoming film Sikander, set for an Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a blockbuster, further solidifying Salman’s status as a versatile entertainer.

