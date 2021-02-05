Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: Most noble thing should be done

Superstar Salman Khan joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who reacted to the ongoing protests by farmers in the country. Soon after the International singer, Rihanna tweeted about the protests, many stars came forward to express their solidarity with the government and expressed their views about the same. Now, Salman Khan has also spoken up about the same and has said that the best thing should be done to resolve the issue.

Speaking at a media event on Thursday, superstar Salman Khan responded to a question about the farmers' protests. He said, "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done."

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty and others had tweeted about the same. Ajay Devgn wrote, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Filmmaker Karan Johar called the farmers the backbone of India. "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," Johar wrote.

On a related note, Salman Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Antim which also stars Aayush Sharma. Also, the superstar has his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai ready to be released on Eid this year. Recently, the superstar confirmed that he has three films ready to be released for his audience. His upcoming films include- Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman said,

"There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there. Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than running them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?"