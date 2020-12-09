Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSHSHARMA Salman Khan looks like a classy Sardaar in 'Antim' teaser. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned in surprising his fans. Today itself, he treated everyone with two pictures of himself and not only this, he left everyone with his new avatar. The actor who has just completed the shooting of Radhe -Your Most Wanted Bhai will now be seen playing a crucial role in Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Antim.' The movie which features his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in lead will have Salman playing the role of a Sikh cop, say reports. And today the teaser of the same was shared in which the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen walking in a slo-mo wearing a navy blue shirt, grey pants and a turban .

The Loveyatri actor captioned the video as, "Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan." Check it out:

The fans were amazed to see this different look of the superstar and wrote comments like "Baap Of Box Office," "OHMYGOD DEAD TODAY."

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, "Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise."

Coming back to Salman, the actor who is known to be a role model for the fitness enthusiasts of the country took to Instagram to share his shirtless picture. Khan captioned the picture: "Being Strong".

Not only this, but he even shared another picture in which he was seen enjoying the farming session at his farmhouse in Panvel. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Mother earth ...."

On the professional front, Salman is currently shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss 14 on weekends. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

He was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif.