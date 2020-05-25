Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH' on Eid

Every year on the occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treats his fans by releasing his films. This year too his film Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release but due to the coronavirus lockdown the shooting got stalled. However, this doesn't mean that there will be no gifts from Bhaijaan. The Dabangg actor has not one but a couple of gifts for everyone including which is his own grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH.' Looking at the present scenario, where sanitization is the need of the hour, the actor began with launching the first product which happens to be a sanitizer. The 54-year-old actor's plan was to start with deodorant however he decided to switch considering sanitizers are something which are important nowadays.

'FRSH' is Salman Khan's latest offering to the brand world as previously in the year 2007 he launched Being Human Foundation in 2007. He took to his social media to share a video where he can be seen talking about his brand. Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to be safe. Captioning the post-Salman wrote, "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

According to Salman's frshworld.com, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 50 and a 500 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 250. A combo pack of 10 bottled consisting of 100 ml costs Rs. 400.

Image Source : INDIATV Salman Khan's newly launched sanitizer 'FRSH'

Superstar Salman Khan was one of the earliest celebrities to understand that lack of shootings will render many jobless. He pledged to directly help 25,000 daily wage artistes of FWICE every month through his Being Human Foundation. “We have about five lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own… they are ensuring the money reaches them directly,” FWICE president B N Tiwari told PTI in an earlier interview.

The actor has also asked fans to donate food to the needy and was seen loading ration packets in tractors and bullock carts to be sent to villages near his Panvel farmhouse, where he has been since the lockdown started on March 25.

Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the superstar recently released the song 'Tere Bina' which has been shot at his farmhouse during the lockdown. Crooned by Salman, the song features Jacqueline Fernandez alongside him.

