Salman Khan feeds cake to Subhash Ghai; Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan too join birthday bash

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Abhishek Bachchan among others attended the star-studded birthday bash. Jaya Bachchan also attended the party but left early.

Aishwarya, who starred in Subhash Ghai's 1999 musical romantic drama Taal, made a grand entry with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. While Aishwarya looked beautiful in an embroidered blue anarkali, Abhishek opted for a bandhgala blue suit. They posed together for the paparazzi outside the venue. On the other hand, arrived a little late in the night in a black t-shirt, red pants and a brown jacket. He was also seen feeding Subhash cake as he stood next to him during the cake-cutting ceremony. Subhash’s wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri were also captured standing beside the filmmaker.

Also at the party were Kartik Aaryan, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Alka Yagnik and Meezaan Jafri, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, among others. Take a look:

