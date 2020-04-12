Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan extends help to 50 female ground workers in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been helping the daily wage worker by feeding them and transferring money into their accounts who have been hit hardly by the coronavirus pandemic. After taking care of around 25000 daily wage workers for three months, the superstar sent food and essential stuff to street vendors and workers. Now, Salman is on another mission as he is now helping to provide food and essentials to almost 50 female ground workers. India TV Entertainment editor Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna reports that the actor reacted to an emergency call from Malegaon where people needed help immediately for living.

Salman Khan's team did their ground research at the earliest and made all arrangements to help those in need. The actor's Manager and Spokesperson Jordy Patel confirmed the news when asked and Told India TV, "Salman has always been generous and responds to anyone in need genuinely... we all know that" As per Jordy, they get various distress calls from all over the country but they have a system in place to find out the genuine ones.

Earlier, Salman Khan had pledged to financially help 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. The federation’s president, B.N Tiwari, revealed, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association. We told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He decided to contribute for them."

The actor has already begun transferring the amount in the accounts of those affected. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel had said that Salman will transfer the amount next month too in order to help them.

On the other hand, Salman also came forward to provide food to the daily wage workers as well. Taking to Twitter, close friend and politician Baba Siddique thanked Salman Khan for his help and lauded him for ensuring that no worker sleeps on an empty stomach. He wrote, "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again" He also shared a photo of the truck filled with supplies for the daily wage workers.

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

He also said, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!"

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2) — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

