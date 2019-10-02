Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey shares inspiring message on Gandhi Jayanti, watch video

As the nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti today, superstar Salman Khan has shared an inspiring message urging everyone to celebrate the special occasion with much fervour. The actor, who is returning as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, also urged fans to stay fit and keep the nation clean.

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared the video with a caption that read, "#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko... aur Chulbul Pandey is ready!". Take a look:

Besides Salman Khan, the third film in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep among others. The first installment which released in 2010 was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second film was helmed by Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on December 20.

