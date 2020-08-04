Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEING SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail flaunt their rakhis in Raksha Bandhan celebration picture

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his brothers and sisters on Monday. The actor shared a picture flaunting his rakhi along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and their sons on Instagram and wished his fans on the occasion. The picture also shows Salman's sister Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma. The superstar wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Along with Raksha Bandhan, on Monday the superstar also celebrated sister Arpita's birthday. Taking to Instagram, her husband Aayush shared a beautiful picture and said that she is his strength. He wrote, "Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I 'm today. So thank you for coming into my life. You'll always be my strength."

He also mentioned why he considers Arpita's birthday special. "Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita," Aayush added.

On the other hand, Salman Khan treated his fans with his Eid wish on 1 August and wrote, "Eid Mubarak" but his post had a COVID19 twist. Since the Eid celebrations were restricted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor made sure he inspires fans to follow all the guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly infection. He shared a picture of himself in which he was seen masking his face with a scarf which is the most important safety precaution at this time.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The film was supposed to release on Eid-Ul-Fitr in March this year but it was pushed forward. In the film, the superstar will be seen playing the role of a cop. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Talking about the film, Salman at a press conference said, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.” Reportedly, actress Zareena Wahab has been roped in by the makers to play Salman’s mother in the film.

