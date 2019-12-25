A list of the most popular lines mouthed by Salman Khan. Padhogey nahin humaara article?

If it's his swag, you will "swag se swagat" him, and if it's just his songs and dance, you will go "badnaam" with the "munna".

In case you never noticed, Salman Khan has been bestowed with a rare quality -- he has a knack of getting every member of his audience awestruck with every element of his personality. So if it's his swag, you will "swag se swagat" him, and if it's just his songs and dance, you will go "badnaam" with the "munna".

And DIALOGUES... Because that's how he scores. Salman Khan has mouthed some of the best dialogues Indian cinema has seen. And on his 54th birthday, we enlist a few.

"Dosti ka eik usool hai madam; no sorry, no thank you!"

Aaah! That's kinda true! This one comes from one of the earliest movies of his career -- 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

"Log kehtey hain khoobsurat ladkiyaan jab jhooth bolti hain, toh aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hain..."

That's true too, btw. This belongs to 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun'.

"Agar tum mujhe yunhi dekhti rahi, toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega..."

This is also true. If you keep looking at someone with all the love in your heart, you will actually fall in love. This one's a gift from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

"Swagat Nahin Karogey Humaara?"

The gem from the 'Dabangg' series. Swagat kar hi liya humne....apne dil mein **blush**

"Jo maine eik baar commitment kardi, phir main apne aap ki bhi nahin sunta..."

Sounds like a pick-up line used by a Jeevan Beema salesperson, but is a line from 'Wanted'.

"Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahin karna – I, ME and MYSELF..."

That's again true. This one's from 'Ready'.

"Hum yahaan ke RobinHood hain… RobinHood Pandey!"

'Dabangg' series again.

"Hum tum mein itne chhed karengey ki confuse ho jaogey ki saans kahaan se lein aur paadein kahaan se..."

Quite confusing, but very entertaining thought -- from 'Dabangg' (2010).

"Mujhpar eik ehsaan karna, ki mujhpar koi ehsaan mat karna..."

Politically correct line from 'Bodyguard'.

"Mere baarey mein itna mat sochna. Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahin..."

That's practically Salman Khan for you. A line from 'Kick'.

"Aap devil ke peechhey, devil aapke peechhey -- too much fun!"

This 'too much' kinda line is from 'Kick'.

