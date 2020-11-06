Saina Nehwal approves Parineeti Chopra's look in her biopic, says 'my lookalike'

Image Source : TWITTER/@PARINEETI___FC Saina Nehwal approves Parineeti Chopra's look in her biopic

Actress Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen playing the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal in her biopic. The actress has shared pictures from her workshops and preparations on social media earlier and they are proof that she is working very hard to get into the shoes of the badminton star. On Thursday, a fan page of Parineeti shared her first look as Saina Nehwal on Twitter. The picture showed the actress in the game costume, sweating it out on the court. While there has been no confirmation from the makers that it is the official look from the film, badminton player Saina Nehwal acknowledged it and wrote, "My lookalike @ParineetiChopra #sainamovie."

Parineeti Chopra replaced Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal in the film. Shraddha had even started filming in September 2018, but she opted out of the film reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. In the film, Manav Kaul plays the role of badminton ace Pullela Gopichand who guided Saina in her career, and Shubhrajyoti Barat plays Saina's father.

Talking about the film, Parineeti had earlier said, "This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous."

Titled Saina, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL, directed by Amole Gupte.

