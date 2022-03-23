'This reminded me of abba..', says Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba after watching Ranveer Singh's 83

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, SABA Ranveer Singh's film 83 was released in theatres on December 24, 2021.

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' has left Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi extremely emotional as the film reminded her of her late father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. "I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive. This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together. Kapil, played by @RanveerSingh, was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too! @KabirKhanK you are a genius. Thank you for 83," Saba wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played for the national team for 14 years. He died of respiratory failure on 22 September 2011.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, was released in theatres on December 24, 2021.

Earlier Ranveer Singh had said that he feels proud that he had the honour to wear the Indian colours and was delighted that the movie is entertaining audiences. Ranveer said: "I felt deep sense of responsibility to do my best, contribute and anchor a film that is very important for our nation. It is a glorious chapter in our history, an achievement that we want the coming generations to know of and feel proud of their country."

The film had earned critical acclaim but it did not fare extremely well at the box office due to the shutdown of theatre halls in several areas owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer is a shapeshifter who can play any character on screen right from films like 'Band Baaja Baarat', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy' and '83'.

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

-with ANI, IANS inputs