Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was dropped from his first film

Not many of them know that Saif Ali Khan had a rough start in his career. In fact, he was thrown out of his debut film for being unprofessional. The film was a 1992 romantic drama, Bekhudi which was directed by Rahul Rawail. Saif was cast as the lead hero of the film. However, the Sacred Games actor was thrown out of the film and was replaced by another debutant Kamal Sadanah. Now, Saif Ali Khan reveals that he was dropped from the film for 'not showing enough interest'.

“I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai", said Saif Ali Khan to Mumbai Mirror recalliing his first day if shooting fro Bekhudi with director Rahul Rawail and co-star Kajol.

Saif continued, “I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling.”

Interestingly, Bekhudi marked the debut of another successful actress, Kajol. Bekhudi also starred Tanuja, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Farida Jalal. Its music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan. The film did not fare well at the box office.

Two years later, Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Parampara, a drama directed by Yash Chopra. However, the film was a commercial failure. His first hit came a year later, in 1994 with Yeh Dillagi, produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Naresh Malhotra. He shared screen space with Kajol and Akshay Kumar.

Saif Ali Khan is considered as one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. Saif has been noted for his performances in a variety of genres - from comedy to action thrillers, and from crime drama to romances. Saif is also the recipient of several awards including National, Filmfare and India's fourth-highest Indian civilian award, Padma Shri.

