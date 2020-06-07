Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor step out for a walk with son Taimur, see pictures

A day after Kareena Kapoor Khan's jogging pictures went viral, the actress has now been spotted with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. The trio stepped out for a walk on Sunday reportedly around Mumbai's Marine Drive area and, now their picture res have made their way to the internet. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen in a white kurta while holding son Taimur's hand. The little munchkin looks cute as a button in the photos.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur

Meanwhile, style diva Kareena Kapoor looks graceful as ever in a long black maxi dress. Keeping in mind the comfort factor, the Veere Di Wedding actress chose white sneakers to go with her outfit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor

While some fans are delighted to see their favorite couple and cute little Taimur after ages, some netizens have pointed out that "it's not safe to walk outside without any masks."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. The actress recently shared glimpses of Taimur's paintings. She also shared a session of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.M

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage