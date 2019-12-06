Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor enjoy the pre-Christmas vibe at Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu holiday at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan joined Soha and Kunal Kemmu at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Kunal took to his Instagram to share a picture with Saif, Kareena, Soha holidaying at their ancestral house. looks like the Pataudis are already in winter mood as they year approaches the end. They decided to spend some quality time together away from their daily hustles.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight."

Looks like the Pataudi are already gearing up for Christmas. Soha shared Instagram stories we could see a decorated Christmas tree and Pataudi Palace lit up in Blue lights.

The Pataudi Palace holds a special place in Saif and Soha's life. Their father and grandfather’s grave is also at the palace and recently she even posted a picture with daughter Inaaya offering their prayers at Soha's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave.

Talking about Pataudi palace, Saif recently revealed that While many believed Saif inherited it, he actually had to repurchase the palace from the hotel operating in it.

He said, "People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even Pataudi (palace), when my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg used to run. Francis passed away. He'd said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said that I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!"