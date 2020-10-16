Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s 8th anniversary: Bebo shares her secret to a happy marriage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Saif

The golden couple of B-town Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are ringing in their 8th marriage anniversary. On the special occasion Bebo shared a post where she revealed her secret to a happy marriage.

Yes, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with saif and captioned it saying, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

Popularly knows as Saifeena, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and have a son Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016.

Earlier in a 2013 interview with Vogue magazine, Kareena shared that she threatened her parents saying if they wouldn’t let her marry the way she wants to, she would run away to London. She said, “We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married alone.”

She further added, “Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited. Saif and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out on to the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that.”

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child soon. Meanwhile, on the professional front the duo have starred together in films like Agent Vinod, Omkara and Tashan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage