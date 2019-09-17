Saif Ali Khan, Amrita's throwback video cheering for graduate Sara Ali Khan goes viral

Actress Sara Ali Khan has recently become a topic of discussion on social media when a throwback video of the actress went viral. The Simmba actress was seen all smiling in the video while sharing the stage with Nita Ambani and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during her graduation ceremony, which was also attended by her parents and actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The video, which trended all through Tuesday, sees Saif and Amrita cheering for their daughter, who wears a blue robe and is seen shaking hands with Aamir and Nita on stage. Her parents who got divorced in 2004 were seen as being the loudest cheerleaders on their daughter's big day. Have a look at the video here:

During the Koffee With Karan episode, she opened up about the last time she hung out with her mom and dad and said, "It was nice. I was going to college and mom had come to drop me and abba was also there. Actually my father and I were having dinner and then we decided to call mum there. Then she came and we had a good time."

Sara had graduated from Dhirubhai International School in 2013 before taking up a course at Columbia University. Well, she also seems to have passed her prelims at Bollywood with flying colours. After being praised for her debut film "Kedarnath", her second release "Simmba" turned out be a blockbuster last year. Sara has completed the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next and is these days filming for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

