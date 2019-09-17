Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Saif Ali Khan, Amrita's throwback video cheering for graduate Sara Ali Khan goes viral

Saif Ali Khan, Amrita's throwback video cheering for graduate Sara Ali Khan goes viral

Sara Ali Khan's recent graduation video having parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh cheering out loud went viral on social media. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2019 20:03 IST
Representative News Image

Saif Ali Khan, Amrita's throwback video cheering for graduate Sara Ali Khan goes viral

Actress Sara Ali Khan has recently become a topic of discussion on social media when a throwback video of the actress went viral. The Simmba actress was seen all smiling in the video while sharing the stage with Nita Ambani and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during her graduation ceremony, which was also attended by her parents and actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The video, which trended all through Tuesday, sees Saif and Amrita cheering for their daughter, who wears a blue robe and is seen shaking hands with Aamir and Nita on stage. Her parents who got divorced in 2004 were seen as being the loudest cheerleaders on their daughter's big day. Have a look at the video here:

During the Koffee With Karan episode, she opened up about the last time she hung out with her mom and dad and said, "It was nice. I was going to college and mom had come to drop me and abba was also there. Actually my father and I were having dinner and then we decided to call mum there. Then she came and we had a good time."

Sara had graduated from Dhirubhai International School in 2013 before taking up a course at Columbia University. Well, she also seems to have passed her prelims at Bollywood with flying colours. After being praised for her debut film "Kedarnath", her second release "Simmba" turned out be a blockbuster last year. Sara has completed the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next and is these days filming for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVicky Kaushal is proud to be a technician's son Next Story  