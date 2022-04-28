Runway 34's FIRST review out: Akshay Kumar says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching Ajay Devgn's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Highlights Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead

The film is set to hit theatres on April 29

Akshay Kumar lauded Ajay Devgn and the entire cast of Runway 34

Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in theatres on April 29. But Ajay's co-star Akshay Kumar has already reviewed the film. Directed and produced by Devgn, the film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna, the flying prodigy, whose flight took a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

Akshay Kumar loved watching Runway 34

Taking to Twitter, Akshay lauded Ajay and the entire cast and crew of Runway 34. In the words of praise, he wrote, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."

All About Runway 34

Runway 34 is inspired by Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning. Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Carryminati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. Amitabh Bachchan says 'Runway 34' is made with lot of heart and hard work

While Ajay Devgn plays Captain Vikrant Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. The running time of Runway 34 is '2 hours and 28 minutes.' Also, the film got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It also stars Boman Irani, Carryminati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.