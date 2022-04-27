Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Runway 34

Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in theatres on April 29. Directed and produced by Devgn, the film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning. Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Carryminati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Ajay Devgn essays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna, the flying prodigy, whose flight took a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. On the other hand, Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. Will he be lauded for being a winner or will be chastised for taking a risky flight path a planeload of people, this is something only the climax of the film will tell. To watch this intense drama, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc that you should know.

What is Runway 34's release date?

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to hit theatres on April 29.

Who is the director of Runway 34?

The film is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn

What is the star cast of Runway 34?

Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant

Rakul Preet Singh as First Officer Tanya Albuquerque

Boman Irani

Angira Dhar as Radhika Roy, Vikrant's lawyer

Aakanksha Singh as Vikrant Khanna's wife

Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati

Where to book Runway 34's movie tickets?

Fans are excited to watch Ajay Devgn's directorial on the big screen. All the moviegoers can book Runway 34's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film?

The running time of Runway 34 is '2 hours and 28 minutes.' Also, the film got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Who is the music director of Runway 34?

The film's music is composed by Jasleen Royal while lyrics are written by Aditya Sharma.

Watch Runway 34 trailer here:

Where to download Runway 34 movie online?

You can download Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I check the review of Runway 34 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Runway 34 movie review on the link given below.

