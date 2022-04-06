Runway 34: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt video as he recalls working with Ajay Devgn's father

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial Runway 34 was earlier titled May Day

Runway 34 is the story of pilot, played by Ajay, who 'blindly landed' an aircraft with 150 people

Runway 34 is set to release on Eid, April 29

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, prior to his upcoming release 'Runway 34', shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram, where he answered the question 'what was that one thing which made you say yes to this film?'. On being asked about it, he simply summed it up by saying 'Ajay Devgn'. He further spoke about their 'very long association' that began with his father Veeru Devgan. He went on to talk about Veeru Devgan's contribution to Hindi Cinema, recalling the times they've worked together in the past.

Veeru Devgan was an Indian action choreographer, actor and film director who worked in more than 200 Bollywood films.

Talking about 'Runway 34,' the film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning. Runway 34 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film appears to be an intriguing watch

The high-octane thriller drama is the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn and the fateful incident. Concurrently, we follow Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant on his quest to get to the bottom of the truth and his turbulent encounter with the prodigal pilot.

'Runway 34', starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, will hit theatres on April 29. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt letter in memory of Irrfan Khan; son Babil Khan reacts