RRR: SS Rajamouli speaks about the epic introduction scene of Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli is riding high on appreciation as his latest film RRR is receiving golden praises from all corners. While making the magnum opus was a task, the filmmaker recently at Dubai Expo revealed that his biggest fear was that Ram Charan would get injured while shooting his introduction scene. There are several noteworthy introduction scenes in Indian cinema and then there is the OG introduction scene of Ram Charan fighting 1000 people. From forcing us to whistle to taking us to the edge of the seats with our hearts palpitating faster, the introduction scene of Ram Charan in RRR has done it all.

Speaking on the same, director SS Rajamouli affirmed, “When you see a 1000 people ganging up on one guy, you will feel the adrenaline rush. Filming Charan’s introduction block was a scary experience. Soon after I said action, 1000 people, with Charan amongst them would move at once and there used to be dust all over. It was scary not to see him clearly amidst such a huge crowd. Luckily, he came out unscathed.”

The director who is now hailed as a cinematic genius added,” The unit prepared for this scene for 3-4 months and then filmed it for 15-16 days.”

Now when one looks back at the scene that may have lasted for minutes, one can only imagine the months and hard work of this entire unit and the sheer talent of Ram Charan along with the guidance of SS Rajamouli that has now created a cult status of its own!