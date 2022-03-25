Who is Olivia Morris, RRR actress paired opposite Jr NTR? See the British beauty's stunning pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OLIVIAKMORRIS British actress Olivia Morris features in RRR movie

After a long wait, SS Rajamouli's RRR has released in cinemas on March 25. The movie has been getting positive reviews from the watchers and the overall reception is quite good for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. Rajamouli is known to bring out the best from his cast and first impressions of RRR on social media have suggested that RRR may very well be on its way to becoming the biggest release during the pandemic. However, not all praise is going the way of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A relatively lesser-known name, actress Olivia Morris, 25, is also getting the love of the fans and some are describing her as a 'surprise package' in the movie.

Read: RRR Releases Today LIVE: Movie Review, Where to Watch, Trailer, Box Office, HD download, Booking Tickets

Though not has been much revealed about Morris' character, she is placed in a rom-com track opposite Jr NTR and also appears in the popular Naatu Naatu song. Since the movie is set in the pre-Independence era, she is shown to be with the Britishers. Fans are excited to watch her and Jr NTR's chemistry unravel on the big screen. We detail who Olivia Morris is and what her career has been like before her big entry into RRR.

Read: RRR Twitter Reactions: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR deliver India's biggest action blockbuster

Olivia Morris' background

Morris is a Cardiff-based actress and model. She trained at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Big debut with RRR

Morris is making her debut on the screen for the first time with RRR. Before this, she has worked as a stage artist, starting her career in 2017 with Macbeth adaptation. She has also voiced one of the characters in the audio play Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor (2018).

In 2018, she also made her debut in the music video London's Blues by Ferris & Sylvester.

What's next for Morris?

Morris is continuing to be discussed for her role in RRR. She has also moved on to other projects in TV. She is starring in a major role in the period series Hotel Portofino. She plays the regular character Alice Mays-Smith. It follows a British family who opens a hotel for the upper-class travellers on the magical Italian Riviera during the Roaring 20s. The show has been streaming since January.

She has also signed on to play the lead role in HBO Max series Head. She will feature opposite John Lynch in the season. Her character is Rachel Russo.

Social media footstep

Morris has over 106,000 followers on her Instagram. Occasionally, she shares candid moments from her life with the fans.

Morris' boyfriend

Going by her Instagram profile, Morris has a longtime boyfriend. She is dating actor Jack Hammett. Here are some of their mushy moments on social media.