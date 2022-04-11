DYK Jr NTR started his career as child actor? RRR star completes 25 years in Telugu film industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JR NTR Jr NTR

RRR's Komaram Bheem aka Jr NTR, has completed 25 years in the Telugu film industry. April 11 marks the 25th anniversary of Jr NTR's first movie 'Ramayanam', better known as 'Bala Ramayanam'. Jr NTR had made his debut as a child actor with 'Bala Ramayanam', which was released on this date in 1997. NTR, who was a classical dancer, had grabbed the attention of the casting team, who had him on board to essay the role of Rama.

'Shakuntalam' director Gunasekhar wielded the megaphone for this mythological drama which showcased Jr NTR as Lord Rama. The film had bagged two Nandi Awards - Best Children Film (Gold) and Best Child Actress (Swathi as Ravana) in 1998. Featuring more than 3,000 children, 'Bala Ramayanam' was produced under Shabdhalaya Theaters. Also Read: On RRR's massive success, Jr NTR pens special note for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt & others

With an illustrious career of 25 years, Jr NTR has worked in over 30 films, some of which are blockbuster hits. His career is replete with massive hits such as 'Aadi', 'Simhadri', 'Temper', 'Janatha Garage' and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'.

RRR, which marks S.S. Rajamouli's fourth collaboration with Jr NTR, is the actor's first pan-India movie. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. While Jr NTR essayed the role of Komaram Bheem, Charan played Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR-Ram Charan's chemistry in RRR woos fans. Take a look at actors bromance moment

Known for his multi-linguistic approach, Jr NTR will be next seen in 'NTR30' directed by Koratala Siva. He will also be starring in Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial.

(With IANS Inputs)